Betty Wright, Legendary Soul and R&B Artist, Has Died at 66

The legendary R&B and soul singer Betty Wright has passed away at the age of 66, as indicated by her niece.

The reason for her death has not been announced yet. However, fans and friends, including Chaka Khan, have been asking people for prayers for her for nearly a week, which means that she was extremely sick.

Bessie Regina Norris was born in Miami, Florida, in 1953, she started as a gospel music performer in a family band before she was discovered in the early 1970s from such hits as “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love,” that she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B song in 1972.

She won a number of second Grammy nominations through the years, and her record company her Universal Music as a singer who “influenced a generation of female singer-songwriters and continues to influence the world of hip hop.”