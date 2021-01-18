Betty White is always known for her high-spirited personality and extravagant attitude. Remaining true to herself, she made an impish comment regarding her 99th birthday which was celebrated by her on 17th January, Sunday.

Betty White wrote an email to Associated Press that she no longer requires permission to stay up till late because now she has turned 99.

Approaching Century For Betty White

Betty White celebrated her 99th birthday this Sunday. Although her plans for this rather momentous occasion were quite humble and low-key. She fed a couple of ducks who regularly visit her home that is situated in Los Angeles. For her birthday meal, she had a hot dog along with some French fries.

Apart from this pretty simple birthday activity, Jeff Witjas, an old friend as well as an agent to Betty White had brought her a beautiful rose bouquet for this very special day.

White has had a prolific career in the television industry which started as early as 1949 when she was featured in ‘Hollywood on Television’. She has also been a part of some very popular and memorable TV credits including ‘The Mary Tyler’, ‘Hot in Cleveland’ and ‘The Golden Girls’. Her last work was a voice role in the 2019 ‘Forky Asks a Question’.

White has also been seen in the 2009 movie, ‘The Proposal’, along with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. Her personal and professional career has been documented in the 2018 ‘Betty White: First Lady of Television’.

She is also known for her commitment towards animal activism and is all set to release the digital and DVD series of ‘Pet Set’ which is a series from the 1970s.