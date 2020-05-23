Betty White, 98, says she’s ‘blessed with incredibly good health’ amid the coronavirus pandemic

The actress instructed Closer Weekly for his or her newest problem that she’s in good spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m blessed with incredibly good health,” America’s sweetheart instructed the outlet. “That’s something you appreciate a lot.”

Entertainer and pal Tom Sullivan additionally instructed the outlet that the former “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star has been conserving busy whereas staying protected.

“She reads the L.A. Times cover to cover,” he shared. “She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S ‘CHRISTIAN FAITH MEANS SO MUCH TO HER’ AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, SOURCE SAYS

‘HAMILTON’ STAR DAVEED DIGGS ON WORKING WITH JENNIFER CONNELLY IN ‘SNOWPIERCER’: ‘SHE’S INCREDIBLE’

“She’s tried Zooming her Scrabble game with her friends, but it’s not quite the same,” a detailed good friend added.

According to the insider, White likes to take pleasure in easy issues at house, resembling “hot dogs and French fries” in addition to a “sip on a vodka martini.” She additionally doesn’t thoughts whipping “up a grilled cheese sandwich” with “a nice can of tomato soup.”

“Betty loves to joke that vodka keeps her young,” stated the good friend. “She loves the image of her sitting at home in a rocking chair, drinking a martini and watching game shows, but she’s not really a big drinker. That’s not her. She’ll only take a few sips of a cocktail if the occasion calls for it.”

The pal additionally revealed that the COVID-19 disaster has precipitated the star to view life in a totally completely different approach.

“Betty’s message to the world is to slow down and enjoy what you have: family, friends, your pets,” stated the supply. “She said that the pandemic is serious, but we have come through worse. It’s Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to slow down.”

‘TOP GUN’ STAR RICK ROSSOVICH RECALLS WORKING WITH TOM CRUISE, VAL KILMER: WE ‘WERE LIKE BROTHERS’

PRINCESS THEODORA OF GREECE POSTPONES HER ROYAL WEDDING AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORTS

Back in March, TMZ reported the beloved actress was safely social distancing at her palatial Los Angeles residence. She was limiting her bodily interactions and heeding the recommendation of worldwide officers who confirmed the novel sickness impacts the aged group.

What’s extra is that any of the day-to-day duties, resembling grocery purchasing, working important errands and different duties are being carried out for the “Golden Girl” so she by no means has to go away her property, in line with TMZ.

Additionally, the Hollywood staple is reportedly taking the time to kick her ft up and loosen up by the quarantine interval.

White is constant her reign as showbiz’s indestructible queen and has maintained in recent times as she’s aged properly into her 90s that she’ll “be in the saddle forever.”

A rep for White instructed the “Today” present on March 12, “Betty is fine,” after celebrities Tom Hanks and spouse Rita Wilson revealed they’d examined optimistic for the virus.

BILL FARMER, THE VOICE OF DISNEY’S GOOFY, SAYS HE ORIGINALLY AUDITIONED FOR MICKEY MOUSE

KATHARINE HEPBURN ENJOYED HER SECLUSION AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD, CHILDHOOD PAL SAYS: ‘SHE WAS JUST ONE OF US’

“Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine… we can’t lose her #CoronaOutbreak,” one particular person wrote on Twitter at the time, echoing the feelings and sentiments of many who voiced the identical.

In 2018, White instructed Parade journal that the secret to longevity is to “enjoy life.”

“Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

White additionally spoke about her love for vodka and sizzling canine, “probably in that order.”

White confessed, “I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

BROOKE SHIELDS EXPLAINS WHY SHE DOESN’T ‘HAVE ANY DESIRE TO FIT BACK’ INTO HER CALVIN KLEIN JEANS

BROOKE SHIELDS EXPLAINS WHY SHE DOESN’T ‘HAVE ANY DESIRE TO FIT BACK’ INTO HER CALVIN KLEIN JEANS

The sitcom star who has six Emmys below her belt is not retiring.

“I just love to work, so I’ll keep working until they stop asking,” she revealed.

Fox News’ Julius Young and Zoe Szathmary contributed to this report.