Bette Midler walks back tweet mocking Melania Trump’s accent: ‘I was wrong’

“Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,” Midler tweeted, triggering critics to implicate her of being “xenophobic.”

BETTE MIDLER ACCUSED OF XENOPHOBIC TWEETS MOCKING MELANIA TRUMP: ‘SHE STILL CAN’T SPEAK ENGLISH’

On Wednesday, the “Hocus Pocus” star dealt with the debate however stopped short of an apology.

“Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania ‘still can’t speak English’ last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up [of] people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always,” Midler stated.

However, Midler published several tweets assaulting the very first woman, with one reading, “#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

CNN ANALYST SLAMMED FOR TWEET HITTING NIKKI HALEY’S CLAIM THAT AMERICA ‘IS NOT A RACIST COUNTRY’

Midler likewise informed the very first woman, “You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to [a] colossal idiot.”

Other outspoken critics of President Trump likewise assaulted the very first woman.

“Seriously, f— this b—-,” comic Kathy Griffin tweeted.

“Makes me want to vomit,” CNN political expert and Playboy White House reporter Brian Karem replied to Griffin

Former NBA gamer Rex Chapman likewise < a.