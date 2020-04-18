Bette Midler Outrageously Claims Trump Has 30,000 Corpses On His Hands

Hollywood star and singer Bette Midler simply had one in every of her worse anti-Donald Trump meltdowns but when she outrageously claimed that he has “30,000 corpses” on his arms as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“YOU SHOULD TALK, YOU RIDICULOUS, PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A PUBLIC OFFICIAL! YOU HAVE 30,000 CORPSES ON YOUR HANDS,” Midler tweeted in response to a tweet of Trump’s wherein he slammed the Barack Obama administration’s dealing with of the “H1N1 Swine Flu.”

“Every single day you cause death, destruction, and untold suffering. Four more years of your incompetence and we won’t have a country left!” Midler continued, including the hashtags “#TrumpOwnsEveryDeath” and “#Loser.”

YOU SHOULD TALK, YOU RIDICULOUS, PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A PUBLIC OFFICIAL! YOU HAVE 30,000 CORPSES ON YOUR HANDS. Every single day you trigger dying, destruction, and untold struggling. Four extra years of your incompetence and we gained’t have a rustic left! #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #Loser https://t.co/oCpDmTgUaT — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 18, 2020

Midler is only one of many entertainers who’s pinning all American COVID-19 deaths on Trump. Her fellow singer/actress Cher is doing the identical factor, tweeting on Thursday that Republican Trump supporters are trying the different means because the president “kills Americans.”

Aways Knew trump’s STUPIDITY &CRUELTY Could Put Lives in Danger,But Didn’t Think ALL PPL Around Him Would Be Accessories.SENATORS,HEADS OF HIS AGENCY’S. BUSINESSES,MEGA DONORS, ALL WHO HAVE IN THE TILL. THESE PPL TURN HEADS WHILE trump KILLS NS https://t.co/sSwA5bCMs1 — Cher (@cher) April 16, 2020

We reported yesterday that former “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones went as far as to tweet that Trump’s identify must be added to all dying certificates of these dying from COVID-19 within the United States.

Like what’s mistaken with us how dont we see the narcissistic conduct of this clown? We want put his identify on all of the dying certificates from this pandemic too!! What the fuck?! #VOTETHEMFOUT #GETRIDOFALLOFTHEM pic.twitter.com/f9GT0366wB — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 17, 2020

Trump is ignoring the ridiculous criticisms that he’s getting from Hollywood, nevertheless, as he’s as a substitute centered on attending to the underside of the origins of this pandemic. He continues to be suspicious of China’s dying toll, which stays suspiciously low.

“We don’t have the most in the world deaths, the most in the world has to be China, it’s a massive country, it’s gone through a tremendous problem with this,” Trump said on Friday. “They must have the most.”

It’s ridiculous that the ignorant liberals of Hollywood are attempting to pin coronavirus deaths on Trump when tons of of hundreds of individuals from everywhere in the world have died of this virus. Midler can attempt to blame Trump all she desires to, however the common American just isn’t shopping for what she’s promoting. She may need to begin getting ready herself now for 4 extra years of Trump being in workplace, as a result of he’s right here to remain!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on April 18, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

