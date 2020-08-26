Bette Midler Hammered After Mocking Melania Trump’s Accent, Calling Her An ‘Illegal Alien’

Actress Bette Midler dealt with a substantial quantity of reaction following a tweet in which she buffooned First Lady Melania Trump’s English speaking accent.

Mrs Trump’s look at the Republican National Convention (RNC) was admired by both sides of the political media spectrum, as she resolved the COVID pandemic and contacted the country to combine and attempt to comprehend each other.

She used compassion and prayers for those who lost enjoyed ones throughout the crisis and guaranteed the President “will not rest” up until the country conquers this dreadful crisis.

“I urge people to come together in a civil manner,” the First Lady stated relating to violence in the streets. “Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes … and look to a way forward.”

Xenophobe Bette Midler

Melania’s message of unity and empathy were obviously excessive for Midler to bear, as she leveled her with mockery of her accent and a claim that she is an “illegal alien.”

“Oh, God,” the partially gifted starlet composed mid-speech. “She still can’t speak English.”