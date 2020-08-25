Bette Midler defends Meghan Markle after Piers Morgan criticism

“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem,” Markle discussed. “If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

So on Friday, British tv character Piers Morgan required to Twitter to slam Markle, who is an American resident, for breaking the crown’s custom of staying quiet concerning elections.

“The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles,” Morgan, 55, insisted “They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.”

People magazine reports that royals traditionally do not vote and are usually anticipated to keep neutrality in elections, however there is no law prohibiting it.

Midler then went to bat for Markle and her hubby, Prince Harry.

In an easy reply to Morgan, the 74-year-old entertainer wrote: “Oh, f–k off.”

