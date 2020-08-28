Bette Midler Backs Down – Apologizes For Mocking Melania Trump’s Accent

Actress and vocalist Bette Midler has actually lastly pulled back and said sorry after getting a lots of reaction for mocking the accent of First Lady Melania Trump throughout her speech at the Republican National Convention previously today.

Bette Midler’s Racist Attacks On Melania Trump

Midler required to Twitter throughout Melania’s speech to brand name her as an “illegal alien,” including, “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Oh,God She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Not stopping there, Midler compared Melania to a mail- order bride-to-be.

“I’m surprised Trump wants to destroy the #PostOffice. He got all his wives from it,” she stated.

I marvel Trump wishes to damage the#PostOffice He got all his partners from it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler Hit With Backlash

Midler was implicated of bigotry and xenophobia for her tweets, with her post about Melania’s English- speaking capabilities landing her in especially warm water.

“Oh, God. Bette Midler’s a racist,” tweeted British tv character Piers Morgan.

