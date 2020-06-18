Betsy DeVos is still fighting to exclude DACA students from coronavirus aid

The department plans to file an appeal and “fully expects to prevail,” spokeswoman Angela Morabito said.
The judge’s ruling applies only to students at California community colleges, but comes on the heels of a similar, temporary decision from a federal judge in Washington that applies to colleges and universities because state.
In April, the Department of Education said that only those students who’re eligible for existing federal student aid could be allowed to receive the new emergency grant. That excludes undocumented immigrants, international students and those who’re in default on federal student loans, along with students who aren’t meeting academic standards or signed up for ineligible education programs.
“As students across the country are struggling to make ends meet in the face of unprecedented financial challenges, Secretary DeVos’ efforts to deny some much-needed aid is cruel,” said Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington and the ranking member of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, in a statement a week ago.
In court documents, Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the chancellor of California’s community college system and lead plaintiff in the case, says that the department’s interpretation bars 800,000 of his 1.5 million students from the aid.
In her ruling Wednesday, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote that the department “manufactured ambiguity where none exists by imposing their own restrictions on the definition of ‘student.'”
In a statement, DeVos said the rule “helps erase any uncertainty some institutions have expressed and helps make sure we can support America’s students facing the greatest needs.”