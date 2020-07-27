Betron BS10C Earbuds with Microphone, Type C Earphones, Noise Isolating in Ear Headphones, Bass Driven Sound, Compatible with Samsung, LG, Motorola and Smartphones with USB Type C connectivity



Get The Most Out of Your Music With Betron’s BS10 Type C Headphones with Microphone

Specifically designed with simplicity in mind, these BS10 earphones from Betron certainly don’t compromise on quality or style. Superbly practical and ideal for everyday use, these earphones are sure to become your must-have accessory

Crisp Sound And Noise Isolation

The all-round metal casing of these headphones helps provide increased bass without vibration, allowing you to immerse yourself into each and every track. Better still, this enhanced sound quality is further improved by noise isolation, as these headphones are able to drown-out unwanted background noises to let your music truly take centre stage.

Tangle-Free Wire With Gold Plated Connector

Unlike many other sets of wired headphones constantly getting into knots, these earbuds feature a tangle-resistant wire. Designed to remain smooth and hassle-free when not in use, the gold-plated connector also provides superb durability.

Reducing risk of corrosion and maintaining strong signal strength, you’ll never have to worry about your favourite tracks suddenly cutting out.

Versatile With a Tailored Fit

These Betron headphones don’t take a ‘one size fits all’ approach, allowing you to select the perfect fitting earbuds for your ear shape. Equipped with small, medium and large sizes to choose from, these headphones are superbly versatile and adaptable to optimum comfort all day long.

Earbud Headphones with Type C connection compatible with Samsung Cell Phones



Love Your Ears With Betron BS10 Earbuds



Perfect Fit- Designed to fit perfectly in your ear for easy listening

Super Sound- High sound quality and flawless bass

Noise isolation- No outside distractions so you can stay in the moment

Lightweight- lightweight earphones for easy and comfortable listening

Hi Fidelity Audio With Punchy Bass



BS10 is designed for music addicts! It brings comfort and superb sound quality together. 12mm ultrawide drivers produce heavy bass frequencies with almost no audible harmonic distortion. You can enjoy crisp clear trebles with powerful bass frequencies.

Earbuds with Metal Housing

Ergonomic earpieces designed to be long lasting. Outer housing is made of metal to avoid any accidental damages which is also looks very elegant.

Volume Contoller With Microphone

You can control the volume, start/stop, skip next/previous track with your volume controller. A convenient multi function button also allows you to take/hang up phone calls. You can also activate voice assistant with the middle button (on supported models only).

Type-C connector

BS10 fitted with a high quality USB Type-C connector for maximized signal transfer. Better signal, better sound, better listening experience.

Ergonomic Earbuds



Pure Audio: The sound quality is more true and clear, delivering a strong audio experience every time; The BS10 earbuds provide ideal listening pleasure for music, video or phone calls; Enjoy crystal clear audio performance with surging bass

Noise Isolation Technology: External noise is removed to keep your audio crystal clear; The in ear earbud design also cuts out background noise and sound leakage significantly, while achieving optimum music playback

Portable And Strong: Durable enough to pop into your pocket, the BS10 Type C comes with 3 sizes of silicon earbuds for the ideal fit; The earphones also includes a cable clip for your convenience; Take them with you everywhere you go

Luxury Design: The earbuds include metal housing and a tanglefree reinforced cable, making them more durable; Good sound starts with signal quality, which is why these earphones come with a gold plated audio connector for maximum definition

What is Included: The BS10C Type C earbuds come with a carry case, 6 pairs of silicon earbuds, metal housing to be long lasting, a cable clip earphone wire, 1 year warranty for manufacturing defects and 30 days money back