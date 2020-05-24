Beto O’Rourke mocks Texas governor’s reopening message – then hears back from Crenshaw, Cruz

UNITED STATERep Dan Crenshaw as well as UNITED STATESen Ted Cruz each discharged back at O’Rourke, the previous congressman from El Paso that stopped working to unseat Cruz in 2018 as well as then ran a not successful proposal for the Democratic Party’s 2020 governmental election.

TEXAS LADY OBTAINS KIDNEY AFTER CORONAVIRUS HOLD-UPS LIFESAVING TRANSPLANT: ‘I WAS HOLDING ON BY A STRING’

O’Rourke’s Twitter message was a response to a tweet by TexasGov Greg Abbott, that proclaimed the Lone Star State’s reopening strategy as “Safe, Smart, and Strong.”

“Dangerous, dumb and weak,” O’Rourke created in retweeting Abbott’s message.

“Is this the new Dem slogan?” Cruz broke back.

Crenshaw ridiculed O’Rourke’s message as “a condescending reaction.”

“The guy who wanted to be Texas’s Senator truly believes Texans can’t make decisions for themselves and that they are ‘dumb and weak’ for living their lives and trying to feed their families,” Crenshaw created.

“And yes, he’s talking to all Texans, not just our governor,” Crenshaw included. “Governor Abbott can’t force anyone to go back to work. Texans are choosing to do that, despite what people like Beto scream from their ivory towers.”

In a different tweet, O’Rourke implicated Crenshaw of “getting rich selling his own book to the GOP (and being Trump’s most reliable enabler in the House).”

O’Rourke then asked his Twitter fans to give away to Crenshaw’s political election challenger, Democrat Sima Ladjevardian, a Houston lawyer.

“Millionaires fundraising for millionaires,” Crenshaw reacted. “All while telling middle-class Texans they’re ‘dumb and weak’ for wanting to get back to work.”

Crenshaw, that offered in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL, then welcomed his Twitter fans to give away to his project.

In extra discourse on the Texas reopening strategy, O’Rourke retweeted a Washington Post tale that claimed Texas just recently reported brand-new single-day highs in both coronavirus infections as well as fatalities.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

“Despite what Trump & co. (Abbott & Patrick) say, stay home if you can & wear a mask if you have to go out. It will save lives,” O’Rourke created.”

Last weekGov Abbott described Phase II of the Texas reopening strategy. It allows day care facilities, massage therapy as well as individual treatment medspas as well as young people clubs to resume May 18, bars, bowling streets, bingo halls as well as various other enjoyment occasions to return to May 22– with dining establishments at 50 percent of ability– as well as establishes a May 31 reopening day for young people camps as well as showing off occasions.

As of very early Sunday, Texas– the country’sNo 2 most heavily populated state, with around 29 million locals– placedNo 15 with around 1,400 coronavirus fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.