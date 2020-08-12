Beth Phoenix Glam Slams this week’s WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

Boundary- and-expectation-shattering WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix signs up with Corey Graves this week on a must-listen WWE After the Bell, readily available anywhere you get your podcasts.

Before you might hear her call the action each and every week on WWE NXT, the aptly-named Glamazon was the female powerhouse of WWE, Glam Slamming her method to 4 champion rules and turning into one of the couple of woman Superstars to contend in a Men’s Royal RumbleMatch In a thorough discussion with The Savior of Misbehavior, Phoenix reviews the development of her Glamazon personality, her comical alliance with Santino Marella, the situations that resulted in her 2012 WWE departure, her tag team-esque marital relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge and far more.

