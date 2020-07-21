Betfred Cup dates revealed by SPFL in revamped schedule | Football News





Celtic beat Rangers in last season’s Betfred Cup final

The Betfred Cup will begin in October with the final in February, the SPFL has confirmed.

The group stages begins on October 6 with the next two rounds occurring before the end of the season.

The semi-finals will soon be staged on January 23 and 24 with the last at Hampden Park on February 28.

All 42 member clubs have confirmed their participation and the SPFL will be liaising with the Highland League and Lowland League in regards to the possibility of their champions Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts, also participating in your competitors.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster admitted coronavirus had made arranging the schedule more difficult than normal.

“Last season’s Betfred Cup was a hugely successful competition and we are looking forward to the same combination of excitement and passion this season,” said Doncaster.

Christopher Jullien scored Celtic’s goal in their 1-0 conquer Rangers in the 2019 Betfred Cup final

“The means of scheduling the SPFL’s premier cup competition has been made far more difficult in 2010 due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, but we are delighted to be in a situation to confirm five uninterrupted rounds of fixtures once again.

“The innovations made to your competitors in the previous couple of seasons have proved to be an actual winner with clubs and supporters alike.

“We wish all the clubs the best of luck in their quest to reach next year’s final.”

The Scottish Premiership will resume on August 1 with the low leagues beginning in October.

Follow the Scottish Premiership with Sky Sports

Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August

Sky Sports, the newest home of Scottish football, will show every club in the Scottish Premiership live in the opening month of the new 2020/21 season.

The new season begins on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers up against Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton live on Sky on Sunday August 2, with Motherwell’s trip to Ross County also selected from the opening weekend.

Sky Sports will function as the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up 48 games available over the campaign.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games survive Sky Sports

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers – 5.30pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton – 4.30pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell – 7.45pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen – 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic – 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian – 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic – 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell – 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers – 4.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic – 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian – 4.30pm

Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers – 5.30pm

Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen – 4.30pm