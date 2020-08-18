Betelgeuse Is Dimming Again

Just as you thought it was safe to go back to ignoring Betelgeuse, the red giant star started acting up again. After its first round of dimming, and then brightening, Betelgeuse has now started to dim once again.

Moreover, this new dimming is inconsistent with Betelgeuse’s current brightness variation cycle – so, once again, the star is moving into the spotlight.

Betelgeuse, 700 light-years away in the constellation of Orion and one of the brightest stars in our sky, is also one of the most interesting. That’s because it’s very old, around 8 to 8.5 million years, and practically at death’s doorstep, for a star.

It is thought to be between 10 to 25 times the mass of the Sun, and lived most of its life as a hot, blue-white massive star. Now, its main-sequence days of fusing hydrogen in the stellar core are done; Betelgeuse ran out of hydrogen some time ago, and it is now fusing helium into carbon and oxygen.

Once it runs out of helium, it will fuse heavier and heavier elements, causing a buildup of iron in the core that will eventually cause the star to go supernova. But, although dramatic dimming is expected just before the Great Kaboom, this time is not quite yet upon us. It will be, astronomers predict, a few tens of thousands of years yet.

Its dimming event that took place between September…