Bet on Ben Roesthlisberger to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is the apparent preferred for a year-end award

For the past fiscal year, we have actually seen 2 quarterbacks in the 2004 NFL Draft class get changed by their follower.

The New York Giants benched Eli Manning after 2 video games in favor of Daniel Jones, while the Los Angeles Chargers permitted Phillip Rivers to hit the free market and changed him with Tyrod Taylor andJustin Herbert Many anticipated the Pittsburgh Steelers to follow a comparable course in concerns to Ben Roethlisberger, specifically because he suffered a season-ending elbow injury in 2015.

The Steelers, nevertheless, had outright faith in their two-time Super Bowl- winning quarterback’s rehab. If the front workplace and training personnel are appropriate, Roethlisberger is the foolproof preferred to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Roethlisberger has all the tools to still dip into a high level in 2020

The Comeback Player of the Year award honors a player who had a remarkable season following an injury or a down year. When taking a look at the prospect field, no player has a much better opportunity to win it than Roethlisberger.

Last season, the Steelers were a quarterback far from clinching a postseason berth, however Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges could not get the task done. Who understands how they would’ve done had …