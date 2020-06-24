BET founder Robert Johnson mocks crowds pulling down statues, calls them ‘borderline anarchists’

TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER PROTECTING FEDERAL STATUES, MONUMENTS

Johnson, who became the country’s first black billionaire in 2001, has made a $14 trillion pitch for reparations to descendants of slavery. But he said the movement to take down statues, cancel TV shows and fire professors does nothing to close the wealth gap which has persisted since slavery.

It’s “tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs on a racial titanic,” Johnson told Fox News. “It absolutely means nothing.”

Johnson argued that the statue destruction which has swept the world is meaningless to black Americans who could benefit much more from structural changes like economic equality.

“Look, the people who are basically tearing down statues, trying to make a statement are basically borderline anarchists, the way I look at it. They really have no agenda other than the idea we’re going to topple a statue,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to give a kid whose parents can’t afford college money to go to college. It’s not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid. And it’s not going to take people off welfare or food stamps.”

Johnson rejected the backlash against professors who say “all lives matter” instead of “black lives matter,” and the cancel craze targeting Shows like “Dukes of Hazzard” and movie classics such as for example “Gone with the Wind.”

He also mocked white a-listers for apologizing for their race in emotional social media speeches.

“You know, that to me is the silliest expression of white privilege that exists in this country. The notion that a celebrity could get on a Twitter feed and say, ‘oh, my God, I am so sorry that I am white.’ I don’t find any black people getting on Twitter and saying, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry I’m black.’ And we got the worst problems. … My thing is: embrace being white and do the right thing.”

Johnson suggested white Americans need to ask black Americans what they really want.

“White Americans appear to think that should they just do sort of emotionally or drastic things that black people are likely to say, ‘Oh my God, white people love us because they took down a statue of Stonewall Jackson.’ Frankly, black people don’t offer a damn,” Johnson added.