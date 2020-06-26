BET Founder: Democrats Think They Own Black People, Take Them For Granted

Robert Johnson, the founding father of Black Entertainment Television, blasted Democrats for pondering they “own” black folks and that they “can take [them] for granted.”

Johnson made his feedback throughout a wide-ranging interview with Fox News.

He notably addressed feedback lately made by the Democrat nominee for President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“Vice President Biden said to an African-American, a black American host on his show, even if you think about voting for Donald Trump, you’re not black,” recalled Johnson.

“To have that mindset, you must have the attitude that we, black Americans, we own you,” he insisted. “We can take you for granted … That, to me, shows you that black Americans are an appendage of a party.”

Calls For Blacks to Abandon the Democrat Party

Biden, in an look with Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club,” mentioned precisely as Johnson accused him of doing so.

“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he unwisely shouted at Mr. Tha God.

Joe Biden additionally has the audacity to assume that if black voters don’t assist him, then “you ain’t black.”pic.twitter.com/FP0sBoz6kP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 19, 2020

“That’s the biggest turnoff I’ve heard from a politician in a long time,” Johnson professed.

He referred to as for a 3rd get together as a result of “no minority group has ever achieved significant power in a two-party system when they are locked into one party and considered unreachable by the other party.”

The BET founder recommended this contain Black Lives Matter and encompass candidates operating for workplace in battleground states the place they will use their energy to remain dwelling or break free from Democrats in presidential elections.

BLM is corrupt & depraved so they may produce evil fruit. But I do agree blacks ought to depart the Democrat’s plantation. Do it now! BET founder Robert Johnson says Dems taking black voters ‘for granted,’ requires BLM to type get together https://t.co/0TsuF1M7OO #FoxNews — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) June 25, 2020

Mocks Rioters

Johnson, one of many nation’s premier black leaders, additionally mocked rioters who’re vandalizing, looting, and knocking down statues within the title of ‘black lives.’

These folks “have the mistaken assumption that black people are sitting around cheering for them saying ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people … They’re doing something so important to us,’” he mentioned.

“You know, black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows,” Johnson defined.

How a lot of you’ll learn this and unfold his message? BET Founder Robert Johnson Mocks Crowds Pulling Down Statues, Canceling TV Shows, Apologizing For Being White https://t.co/tmMdi2P6zQ — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 25, 2020

This previous November, Johnson ripped the Democrat get together for shifting too far to the extremist finish.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic and the next media hysteria that led to a nationwide shutdown, he praised President Trump for delivering economically for the black neighborhood.

“I give the president a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that’s benefiting a large amount of Americans,” Johnson mentioned. “I think the tax cuts clearly helped stimulate the economy. I think business people have more confidence in the way the economy is going.”

“Overall, if you look at the U.S. economy … you got to give the president an A+ for that,” he added.

It’s that form of A+ effort that will likely be essential to stimulate the financial system again to well being for ALL Americans as soon as once more.