BET Founder Calls For $14.7 Trillion In Reparations To Black Community

Robert Johnson, the founding father of Black Entertainment Television (BET), has referred to as for $14.7 trillion in reparations to the black group.

Johnson: Reparations Are “Atonement” For Crimes Against Black Community

The BET founder initially revealed his plan on CNBC’s Squawkbox.

“Wealth transfer is what’s needed,” Roberts argued. “Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

His reparations plan would work out as a one-time money cost of round $350,767, with over 42 million black Americans eligible for the payout. The particular calculation can be primarily based on revenue, training, financial savings and homeownership.

Johnson then defended his plan to Bret Smith on Fox News.

“As in always, the people who pay for revenue investments that this country needs are us, the taxpayers. And the taxpayers will pay for this, because for two reasons, particularly,” Roberts argued. “One, it is an atonement for 200-plus years of slavery… segregation, Jim Crowism, and a denial of equal opportunity rights. But the result of that payment would be to bring African-Americans equal to white Americans in terms of opportunity, wealth and income.”

The BET founder claimed that white America shouldn’t take a look at the reparations plan as a cost, however “as an investment in 40 million African-Americans, who deserve equal treatment and equal opportunity.”

Johnson added that “much of that investment… will come back to this country in the form of African-Americans taking the responsibility to build their communities, to build their families, to become successful business people and entrepreneurs, to pay taxes to contribute to the society, as they have done always, even without this form of compensation.”

A Simply Unfeasible Task!

This is just fairytale politics. It may appear good at face worth to out of the blue give lots of people free cash, however not solely is it racist in itself, it’s utterly unfeasible. Firstly, the descendants of poor white folks, who by no means owned slaves or profited off of racism, would be the ones ponying up this money. Secondly, there may be solely round $36.8 trillion in physical cash that exists all over the world! A plan of this magnitude would one way or the other contain taking half of the world’s forex to implement. We should reject this fantasy, socialist politics, for actual insurance policies that assist the black group.