BestOffice PC Gaming Chair Ergonomic Office Chair Desk Chair with Lumbar Support Flip Up Arms Headrest PU Leather Executive High Back Computer Chair for Adults Women Men, Black and White

Product Description

Adjustable Headrest Of The Office Chair

The pillow of the ergonomic chair is adjustable, soft and comfortable. Good pillows can reduce the risk of the cervical spondylosis, relax your neck.

High-level Seating Comfort

This office chair has fashion upholstery, beautifully designed and thickness padded that would provided a comfortable seat.

Padded Flip-up Arms

The arms of the office chair have a flip up design so you can customize them according to your needs.

Adjustable Private Custom

The adjustable office chair helps promote a comfortable seated position, which is important when at your desk or in front of the computer for long stretches of time. You just push in or push out.

Good Quality Of The Gas lift

Computer chair with commercial gas lift, fast up and down, you will feel comfortable and convenient.

Solid & Stable

Office chair have Heavy-duty metal base, great stability and mobility. Office chair maximum capacity up to 250 lbs, and the base has 2500lbs.

360-Degree Swivel & Casters

Office chair have swivels 360 degrees for multi-tasking convenience, and its durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area of the office to another again.

We present this brand new racing type high back office chair with a unique appearance and feel, unlike most office chairs on the market. This race chair has a higher backrest to support the entirety of your spinal column. Our desk chairs offer a stable five-point base with a gas spring, allowing the use to adjust for varying heights to better meet the needs of your office or computer desk. Material: PU Leather and Mesh.

Feature

Gaming office chair have beautiful generous and strong practicability.

This office chair have big pillows with the headrest.

Size and look makes the office chair ideal for any conference room or office seating, the back executive styling to make you feel relax.

The computer desk chair with heavy-duty metal base and flip-up arms supports are an attractive contrast to the black finish, with lock height control.

360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

Material

PU+Metal Base

PU+Metal Base

PU+Metal Base

PU+Metal Base

PU Leather

PU+Metal Base

Tilt & Swivel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Recline

✓

push back

✓

Arms

Fixed Arms

Fixed Arms

Fixed Arms

UP & Down with PU pad

Fixed Arms

UP & Down with PU pad

Lumbar support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Reclining Angle

90°-155°

105°-160°

90°-135°

Height Adjustable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Asemble

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Weight Capacity

250lb

250lb

250lb

250lb

250lb

400lb

Colorful Choose

White / Blue / Red / Camo / Black

Red / White / Blue / Camo

White / Blue / Red / Camo / Grey

White / Red / Camo / Blue

Red / Blue

Red

BUILT FOR COMFORT – Our leather office chair is built for long-lasting comfort. Wider than the average desk chair, and easily adjusted for height, the locking mechanism keeps the back upright and relieves the stress and pain brought on by other office chairs.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN – Designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction, users have full mobility whether you’re gaming, working on the computer, or meeting in the office.

BIFIMA QUALITY-CERTIFIED – Our chairs pass all components of the BIFIMA certification, and are a reliable and sturdy option for users weighing up to 250 pounds. Computer chair executive chair office chair gaming chair.

EASY ASSEMBLY – Our chair comes ready to assemble, with all the hardware and necessary tools. With step-by-step instructions, you’ll be set up and ready to game, take on the office in about 10-15 minutes!

CUSTOMER GUARANTEE – We want all of our customers to feel ready to take on the day from the comfort of our chairs. This chair comes with 90 days warranty, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, but if you’re not satisfied, please contact BestOffice customer service.