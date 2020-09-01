Best times to view the Corn Moon

It’s that time of year when the air gets a little cooler, pumpkin decoration turns up throughout shops, and the Corn Moon fills the sky.











© Jack Rendulich/ AP

A complete “corn moon” increases above a big metal sculpture on the school of the University of Minnesota,Duluth





The Corn Moon gets its name from the Native Americans, accordingto the Farmers Almanac This moon was an indication that it was time to harvest the corn.

This moon can get complicated since it can likewise be called the Harvest Moon, or the moon that happens closet to the autumnal equinox. Depending on the year and when the stage of the moon falls, it can be both.

When can you see it?

The Corn Moon generally appears in September, however every 2 or 3 years it appears inOctober This year you will be able to see the complete charm of this moon beginning September 2 around 1:22 a.m. ET.

CNN Meteorologists Judson Jones stated his preferred time to watch the moon is as it is increasing over the eastern horizon.

“When the moon is low on the horizon, it allows you to capture the view with objects in the foreground, making the moon appear bigger,” Jones stated.

“Say you are in the city, and you’re watching between a couple of buildings or over the skyline, it will make it feel that much bigger and give it more impact.”

Which moon is next?

Since the Harvest Moon and Corn Moon are various this year, the Harvest Moon will be the next moon set to appear on October 1.