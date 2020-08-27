Best selling Nordstrom products 2020: Leggings and more

Curious about your fellow Underscored readers’ shopping practices? With the year currently more than half over, we have actually chosen to have a look back at our successful Nordstrom products of 2020 up until now.

Many of these bestsellers are discounted for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, making it an especially good time to delight in some shopping. Shop the list for the ideal live-in leggings, luxurious silk pillowcases, versatile jewelry, maskne– bustingzit stickers and more

Without more ado, here are our readers’ most-purchased Nordstrom products of 2020.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase IMAGE:.

Nordstrom

Silk pillowcases are an essential for avoiding frizz and bedhead, and they’re likewise less most likely to pull at the fragile skin on your face while you sleep.

Kate Spade One in aMillion Initial Pendant Necklace IMAGE:.

Nordstrom

This simple gold-plated pendant, including the preliminary of your option, produces a stylish, wear-with-anything piece of fashion jewelry.