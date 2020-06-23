Best Phone Under 50000 in India: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, Mi 10, and More [June 2020 Edition]

Phones priced under Rs. 20,000 have a tendency to get the most attention today, and with good reason – chances are you’ll find all the features and capabilities you’ll need without spending a large amount of money, thanks to intense competition and continuous improvements in technology. However, you may still find some ways in that your premium tier of smartphones are very attractive, and if your budget permits one of these devices, you’ll be happy with the improved style, specifications, and material quality.

You can get an advantage in terms of performance for gaming as well as image quality for entertainment, and you are able to in many cases be assured that future-ready 5G support is baked in. Waterproofing, wireless charging, and versatile cameras may also be to be likely.

We’ve seen lots of action in the sub-Rs. 50,000 segment lately, including the debuts of previously budget-minded brands such as Realme and Xiaomi and some cut-down versions of flagships that have become too expensive for most people. Here’s our list of the very best phones you could buy for between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000 in India, as of June 2020.

Best phones under 50,000

Phones under Rs. 50,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) OnePlus 8 9 Rs. 41,999 OnePlus 7T Pro 9 Rs. 47,999 Samsung Galaxy S10e 9 Rs. 47,300 Mi 10 5G 9 Rs. 49,999 Realme X50 Pro 5G 9 Rs. 39,999 LG G8X ThinQ 9 Rs. 49,999 Asus ROG Phone II 9 Rs. 39,999

OnePlus 8

The completely new OnePlus 8 is a solid update over its predecessors but has somewhat risen in price. You get 5G, the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a slick design with the front camera embedded to the screen. Build quality is very good and this phone feels great in the hand. The 90Hz screen refresh rate makes the UI and some apps feel snappy, while HDR10+ makes colours in videos pop.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS has several handy features and is thankfully free of clutter. Battery life is great nevertheless, you don’t get wireless charging. The cameras are slightly disappointing since the OnePlus 7T’s telephoto camera has been dropped.

Prices start at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, whilst the 8GB RAM, 128GB version sells for Rs. 44,999 and you’ll pay Rs. 49,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The lower variants are priced well, nevertheless, you might want to consider spending more on the OnePlus 8 Pro or choosing the slightly older OnePlus 7T Pro which can be also on our list.

OnePlus 7T Pro

Although not really a cutting-edge model, the OnePlus 7T Pro is still available and falls within our budget. You get an uninterrupted 6.67-inch QHD+ 90Hz screen with curved edges, a pop-up selfie camera, and the Snapdragon 855+ processor. On the rear, you will see a 48-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Unfortunately there’s no official waterproofing or wireless charging. Battery life is good and OxygenOS is current. 4K video shooting and low-light photography weren’t great at the time of our review.

There’s only 1 colour, Haze Blue, and one configuration option, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. At the existing price of Rs. 47,999, that is an interesting option.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

This model might now be over a year old but we liked it a lot when it first released and it still has a lot going for it. The relatively compact human anatomy and low weight get this phone unique, and will appeal to lots of buyers. You get the modern Exynos 9820 SoC, a 5.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+, a hole-punch front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the same primary 12-megapixel and wide-angle 16-megapixel cameras as on the more expensive Galaxy S10 models.

Performance will be snappy enough for everyday tasks and modern games. The front and rear cameras impressed us in our tests. Battery life is good, although not great. You can find this phone attempting to sell for Rs. 47,300 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi has entered the truly high-end smartphone market in style with the Mi 10 5G. This is an attractive phone with plenty of modern features and a highly competitive price point, given that it is probably the most affordable phone with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera in India. Nearly all of those other specifications are flagship-grade, and Xiaomi has paid attention to lots of small details including the haptic vibration motor. There’s no IP rating, and we did have the back of the phone get rather hot when running heavy apps. MIUI 11 is relatively free of advertisements and bloatware but we still got spam notifications. Performance and battery life are very good. The cameras are flexible but not great. Overall, the cost might be high for a Xiaomi phone but it is rather competitive considering what you get.

The Mi 10 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage comes in slightly below budget at Rs. 49,999, while a version with 256GB of storage will cost Rs. 54,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

One of the initial 5G-capable phones to launch in India, the Realme X50 Pro 5G can also be a big step-up for Realme, which usually plays in the budget and lower-mid-range segment. This is really a powerful device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and other headlining features include 65W fast charging and a 90Hz 6.44-inch HDR10+ Super AMOLED screen with dual embedded front cameras. The four rear cameras include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, plus a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. We had difficulties with the night mode and when shooting 4K video, nevertheless the cameras are otherwise decent. The look and feel are also great, making this a really interesting option at its price. You don’t get wireless charging or an INTERNET PROTOCOL ADDRESS rating, though.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G starts well under budget at Rs. 39,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 41,999 is better value. You can move up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage for Rs. 47,999.

LG G8X ThinQ

Perhaps the absolute most unique device on this list, the LG G8X ThinQ can be used with two screens, giving you something close to the connection with a foldable phone, at a fraction of the price. The phone itself does not stand out, however when used with the included Dual Screen Case, you get double the viewing area. Included software and OS-level tweaks help you make the absolute most of it. The specifications are slightly dated, with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera on the rear, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. If you don’t much care for the initial second screen, you’ll find more contemporary alternatives in this list.

The LG G8X ThinQ sells for Rs. 49,999. There’s only 1 configuration and one colour – black.

Asus ROG Phone 2

When you get to the premium price tier, you can even consider gaming phones. These tend to be chunky and flashy, with increased exposure of the processor, cooling, screen, and speakers. True to make, the Asus ROG Phone 2 has RGB LIGHT EMITTING DIODE accents and aggressive styling, and performance in games including PUBG Mobile is very good. The cameras aren’t a top priority nevertheless, you get high quality photos in the daytime. There are “air trigger” shoulder buttons and an extra charging port quietly, all in the name of improved gaming comfort.

The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs. 39,999 in India, whilst the one with 12GB of RAM And 512GB of storage is priced way to avoid it of our budget at Rs. 62,999.

Honorable mentions

There are several other models that did not quite ensure it is to our listing of recommendations, but might be worth taking into consideration for those with specific needs. First of, the iPhone XR usually sells for under Rs. 50,000 but discounts may actually have dried out. There’s still the brand new iPhone SE (2020) if you want an inexpensive yet modern iPhone – it cannot really be compared to Android models in terms of specifications, but we found it highly capable in our review, despite looking old-fashioned.

Also worth taking into consideration, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings you the functionality of Samsung’s S-pen stylus and reasonable power at a cheaper cost than current Galaxy Note models. This is actually a great option for those who like scribbling notes by hand. For those considering gaming phones, the Redmagic 3S and Blackshark 2 offer performance as well as features that aren’t often found in the lower price segments.