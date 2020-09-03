Best Labor Day sales 2020: 100+ deals to shop now

The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day, which falls on September 7, is less than a week away, but hundreds of retailers are already celebrating the holiday weekend with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra long weekend scouring the internet for savings, Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a roundup of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.

Look for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summery apparel. So get ahead of the game and start your shopping ASAP.