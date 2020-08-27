Best inflatable hot tubs 2020: Coleman, Intex and more

Slipping neck-deep into a tub of warm water can feel like discovering the fountain of youth, or at least a much-needed staycation. It’s no surprise, then, that the idea of having your very own hot tub is more tempting than ever before.

However, traditional hot tubs can cost more than $10,000 to purchase and install. That’s a hefty price tag for something we might forget about as soon as we can hit the hot tub at the gym or spa again. So we decided to get the scoop on inflatable hot tubs — because they seem to run around one-tenth of the cost, with some starting around $700. We rounded up picks from the two most trusted and high-quality brands — Coleman and Intex — and scoured through reviews to find shoppers’ favorites. Whether we want to complement an existing pool or just a warm way to relax outdoors as temperatures start to drop this fall, an inflatable hot tub delivers.

To get all of the important details, we also spoke with a man known simply as “Swimming Pool Steve” who is a pool and spa builder with over 25 years in the biz — along with a blog of the same name that provides hot tub and pool advice. According to Steve, “For a test dip into hot tub ownership, or just a low-cost, low-frills approach to hot water therapy, an inflatable hot tub is definitely worth a look.”

Get leveled: Although they might look similar, inflatable hot tubs are not the same thing as inflatable kiddie…