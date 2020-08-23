Best Indy 500 strategy? Charge on restarts, consider undercut

With all motorists concluding that it will be a “track position race”, in which death might be hard as temperature levels increase and grip falls, the concept of going off method to go out into tidy air is an appealing one. However, such a chance depends quite on fate, in regards to when warns fall within a vehicle’s stint of roughly 30 laps.

Therefore all the front runners who discover themselves abnormally buried in the pack have actually needed to accept that they will be running in very disrupted air for a minimum of a few of the race however likewise require the cars and truck to be not too ‘draggy’ in clear air ought to method play in their favor.

Fernando Alonso, whose Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet will roll off 26 th, stated: “No one is on top of the problems with traffic. We’ve been working a lot from Day 1 trying to put ourselves in the worst positions possible and trying to work the car around that. It seems like the speed of the car is there and we can move forward in the race but to win the 500 you need everything right.

“[Regarding strategy] I think we will see how the race unfolds and what are the possibilities. Having three cars on the team it’s likely that the team could optimize all three cars and use maybe different strategies and one of the three is lucky enough for the win at the end.”

