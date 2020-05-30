Best hotels for all-inclusive holidays to Majorca

Please observe our writers visited Majorca prior to the coronavirus pandemic

An insider information to the highest hotels for all-inclusive holidays in Majorca, from funds boltholes to luxurious resorts, together with the perfect locations for swimming swimming pools, direct seaside entry, rooms with sea views, children’ golf equipment for household holidays, worldwide eating choices, spas and watersports, in Port d’Alcudia, Cala d’Or, Playa de Palma and Cala Mesquida.

Zafiro Palace Alcudia, Port d’Alcudia

The five-star Zafiro Palace Alcudia, in a non-public zone in Port Alcudia, gives all-inclusive holidays that may enchantment to households who put their children’ happiness first however don’t need to sacrifice grown-up model and luxurious. There are a number of bars, 12 swimming pools (one adult-only), fitness center, and Zen Spa providing whirlpool tub, Turkish tub and sauna in addition to a raft of therapies and every day train courses. Guests on all-inclusive plans can eat wherever they select; there’s a buffet restaurant and an Italian, in addition to Mediterranean and Asian eateries.

Read the complete evaluation: Zafiro Palace Alcudia