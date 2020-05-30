Best hotels for all-inclusive holidays in the Caribbean

Please observe our writers visited the Caribbean previous to the coronavirus pandemic

Ever since Sandals opened its first lodge in Jamaica again in the early 1980s, the Caribbean has been at the forefront of providing all-inclusive lodge stays. Nowadays, all-inclusives may be discovered on a lot of the area’s islands and are available in all sizes and styles. They vary from luxurious adults-only hotels to family-oriented properties, and whereas some are huge ‘resorts’ that includes a whole bunch of bedrooms and each facility beneath the solar, others are intimate boutique-style affairs with refined à la carte eating and premium-branded drinks. Here’s our choose of the greatest Caribbean all-inclusive resorts, together with the prime locations to remain for ocean-facing rooms, spas, watersports and butler service.

The BodyHoliday, Cap Estate, Saint Lucia

The BodyHoliday, on the posh northern finish of Saint Lucia, is certainly one of the Caribbean’s best-equipped all-inclusive hotels. It has a recent, upmarket look adopted by many Caribbean hotels: suppose pink solar loungers and parasols, teak decks and whitewashed partitions. There’s an open-air restaurant, clubhouse lounge and an infinity pool, plus a tennis centre, golf (driving nets and pitch and putt), watersports galore, and extra. Impressive bang for your buck features a day by day spa remedy. Expect good meals, impressively private service, comfortable rooms and many solo company.