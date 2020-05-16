Best Game of Thrones episodes of all time – all 73 ranked from worst to best

71. Breaker Of Chains (season 4, episode three)

By the time the Black Wedding rolled round, Benioff and Weiss ought to have been forewarned about utilizing rape as a plot machine. They’d already “gone there” in season 4, with Jaime showing to power himself upon Cersei within the presence of their son Joffrey’s corpse.

The sequence is framed as consensual within the George RR Martin novel. But Game of Thrones appears ambivalent as to how we should always interpret it. The director, Alex Graves, later mentioned that the encounter was consensual. But in HBO’s Inside the Episode featurette, Benioff commented: “She’s saying no, and he’s forcing himself on her. It was a really uncomfortable scene and a tricky scene to shoot.”

Breaker of Chains additionally introduces us to one of flimsiest of the brand new characters crated by Benioff and Weiss – vengeful ragamuffin Olly, who will later shoot poor Ygritte with an arrow and (fairly the encore this) stab Jon Snow. In Essos, Daenerys’s lengthy and really dreary conquest of Meereen plods ever onwards. Problematic and uninteresting – what a clunker this was.

70. The Prince of Winterfell (season two, episode eight)

The final Game of Thrones placeholder. Stannis’s armada is bearing down on King’s Landing and Tyrion is making ready his defences. Meanwhile in Winterfell, Theon struggles to preserve management of the fortress, along with his sister Yara suggesting his grand gesture of invading his childhood house is for naught as it’s of no strategic use to the Iron Islanders. And Ygritte and Jon Snow proceed their slow-burning infatuation (Ygritte saves Jon from execution by the hands of the Lord of Bones). This episode doesn’t fairly Jump the Stark – it’s completely serviceable Game of Thrones. But it’s clear that the actually thrilling stuff is being held again. By the Seven, you simply want they’d get on with it.