Best country for raising kids revealed – Panorama

The Netherlands is the very best location on the planet for kids and teens to mature in, according to a research study by UNICEF into kids’s psychological and physical health and social advertisement scholastic abilities on the planet’s 41 most flourishing nations. Denmark and Norway was available in 2nd and 3rd, NL Times reported.

The Netherlands is likewise on top of the list when it comes to life complete satisfaction amongst kids – 93 percent of kids here enjoy with their lives. On this front Mexico was available in 2nd with 86 percent pleased kids, followed by Romania with 85 percent. Kids in Turkey are least pleased with their lives, with just 53 percent suggesting this holds true, followed by Japan at 62 percent and the United Kingdom at 64 percent. On typical 80 percent of kids stated they were pleased with their lives.

As far as physical health goes, the Netherlands came 9th on the list. Overweight and weight problems is a significant issue, UNICEF alerted. A quarter of Dutch kids are obese. Worldwide, one in 3 kids is obese or overweight.

On social and scholastic abilities, the Netherlands was available in 3rd. UNICEF alerted that kids in the country deal with a great deal of pressure from school. “We know from recent research that Dutch young people experience the most stress due to school pressure,” Suzanne Laszlo, director of UNICEF Nederland stated …