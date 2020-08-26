Best Choice Products Folding Floor Gaming Chair for Home, Office w/ 360-Degree Swivel, 4 Adjustable Positions – Coffee

Jasyson
Box icon with check mark innovated products developed in house

Quality assured clip board icon

Family shopping dependable fits every family

ADJUSTABLE BACKREST: This stylish gaming chair is designed with a backrest that adjusts between 4 different positions, allowing you to relax upright or recline in comfort
COMFORTABLE & FUN: Whether for intense gaming or much needed relaxation, this chair puts you in a comfortable position that you can enjoy for hours!
VERSATILE USE: A lightweight design lets you take the chair from room to room, using it for activities such as reading, gaming, watching TV, and so much more!
DURABLE BUILD: Sturdy frame withstands up to 285 pounds, while linen fabric and thick, tufted cushioning help ensure lasting comfort. Your floor also stays protected from scuffs and scratches with a removable, machine-washable base cover
360-DEGREE SWIVEL + FOLDABLE DESIGN: Enjoy restrictionless mobility with a steel ball-bearing system that provides 360-degree functionality; plus, it folds down for easy storage after use; OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 25″(L) x 24″(W) x 34.75″(H); Weight Capacity: 285 lbs.

