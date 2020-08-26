Best Choice Products Folding Floor Gaming Chair for Home, Office w/ 360-Degree Swivel, 4 Adjustable Positions – Coffee



Price: $119.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 21:03:53 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Product Development

Products mean a little more at BCP. We work hard to build innovative, popular, and timeless items that will thrive in your home. Behind your favorite Best Choice Product is a team developing the next best thing!

High-Quality Standards

When building our products, BCP does the heavy lifting for you. Before an item makes it to your home, it must first pass quality tests and our final stamp of approval. Every step of a product counts, and we never compromise high-quality.

Family Shopping

Whether it’s just you or a full house, BCP creates items that will fit every family! Convertible sofa beds, long-lasting dining sets, and comfortable recliners are just some of what you can find to make your house feel like home.

ADJUSTABLE BACKREST: This stylish gaming chair is designed with a backrest that adjusts between 4 different positions, allowing you to relax upright or recline in comfort

COMFORTABLE & FUN: Whether for intense gaming or much needed relaxation, this chair puts you in a comfortable position that you can enjoy for hours!

VERSATILE USE: A lightweight design lets you take the chair from room to room, using it for activities such as reading, gaming, watching TV, and so much more!

DURABLE BUILD: Sturdy frame withstands up to 285 pounds, while linen fabric and thick, tufted cushioning help ensure lasting comfort. Your floor also stays protected from scuffs and scratches with a removable, machine-washable base cover

360-DEGREE SWIVEL + FOLDABLE DESIGN: Enjoy restrictionless mobility with a steel ball-bearing system that provides 360-degree functionality; plus, it folds down for easy storage after use; OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 25″(L) x 24″(W) x 34.75″(H); Weight Capacity: 285 lbs.