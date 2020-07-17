Best Choice Products 360-Degree Swivel Folding Floor Gaming Chair for Home, Office w/ 4 Adjustable Positions – Gray



Price: $129.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 07:22:46 UTC – Details)



Specifications:

Overall Dimensions: 25″(L) x 24″(W) x 34.75″(H)

Weight Capacity: 287 lbs.

Weight: 20.5 lbs.

Material: Linen Fabric, Steel

No assembly required

BCP SKU: SKY5315

360 DEGREE ROTATION: Enjoy “all-around” mobility with a steel ball-bearing system which allows this chair to rotate smoothly and silently

4 ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS: Gaming chair adjusts to 4 different positions, allowing you to relax upright or recline in comfort and style

STURDY YET COMFORTABLE: Solid construction ensures lasting functionality, while thick padding and tufted cushions ensure lasting comfort

REMOVABLE BASE COVER: Keep your floor scratch-free and pristine with a simple, machine-washable base cover

EASY STORAGE: Folding design and compact size allow this chair to fit most places with little trouble; OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 25″(L) x 24″(W) x 34.75″(H); Weight Capacity: 287 lbs.