Best bed and breakfasts Puglia

This small however dignified masseria (a conventional Puglian manor farmhouse), a five-minute stroll from the outdated centre of Fasano, has been transformed right into a refined b&b. Dating from the 19th century, it’s an architectural gem, with chunky limestone partitions, barrel- and cross-vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, arches, alcoves and niches. Outside, an inviting sunken pool is the centrepiece of the courtyard, edged with olive, lemon and pomegranate timber. With simply 4 rooms and two suites, stylishly executed in pure supplies and earthy colors, with a softly Romantic contact that compliments the interval of the structure, the environment is secluded and intimate. In positive climate, you possibly can eat breakfast out on the pergola-shaded terrace.



