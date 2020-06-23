Best beach hotels in St Lucia

This is among the Caribbean’s best-equipped all-inclusive hotels; a sprawling complex that flanks the beach and rises up the verdant hillsides behind. Expect good food, comfy rooms, plenty of solo guests, a vast spa complex and a plethora of sporty activities being offered. Impressive value for your money includes a daily spa treatment. The hotel sits on the posh northern end of the island, overlooking a 200 yard-long beach of pale sand (imported from Guyana). It’s pretty isolated, but with so much to accomplish on site, most guests rarely wish to leave the property. In general, the hotel features a contemporary, upmarket look adopted by many Caribbean hotels: think pink sun loungers and parasols, teak decks and whitewashed walls. There’s an open-air restaurant, clubhouse lounge and an infinity pool.



