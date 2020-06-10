Best b&bs in Bath | Telegraph Travel

This substantial three-storey home, hidden away on a quiet, no-through again lane underneath a wooded ridge on the southern facet of Bath, dates from 1735, and has later Georgian and Victorian extensions. The backyard, which has pristine lawns and flower beds, and tables and chairs set out on the terrace, is a serious characteristic. Inside, the drawing room units the restful tone, with views over the backyard and metropolis by the floor-to-ceiling home windows, trendy work of Bath and a number of each day newspapers. There are 12 particular person en-suite bedrooms, embellished with daring colors (significantly mattress headboards) and kitted out with high-quality facilities.



Read professional evaluation

