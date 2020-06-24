Best Apple Watch deals June 2020

Thinking about picking right up a new Apple Watch? It’s never a poor idea to hold back until there’s a good deal, and thankfully, those happen with some regularity. The latest model, the Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $400, but it’s often available for $100 less than that. If that’s a little too costly, you can drop at least still another $100 off that price for the Series 3 Watch.

The Series 4 is an excellent choice, too, though very few retailers sell it, plus it can be tough to find at a discount that’s all that a lot better than the Series 5. At this point, I wouldn’t recommend buying a new Series a few Apple Watch, as they’re slower, less feature-rich, and so they won’t obtain the upgrade to watchOS 7 later this season.

Apple usually releases a new iteration of the Apple Watch each year — in September, to be specific — so you might see prices fluctuate in a reaction to a new release. The price for last year’s model usually won’t drop in free-fall, but retailers will undoubtedly be trying to drive out their stock.

While I mentioned that Apple Watch deals are a fairly regular occurrence, there will be times where you will find no price drops on new models, though, some sites offer good deals on refurbished models, so we’ll include those when it seems like a good buy.

The regular price for the Series 3 model in 38mm sizing with GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity is $199 ($229 for the 42mm), which is a decent deal alone. Outside of any holiday events, you will see it drop in price periodically by $20 or $30. If you’re patient, we’ve seen it drop to a mere $129 during Black Friday, though that’s an anomaly for a brand-new unit.

The latest model of the Apple Watch comes in two sizes 40mm and 44mm, each using their own respective starting cost of $399 and $429. These have each been discounted well below those prices, so keep an eye out for deals.