Best all-inclusive holidays to Greece and hotels

Please word our author visited Greece prior to the coronavirus pandemic

All-inclusive holidays do not at all times have to imply wasteful buffets and limitless alcohol. In Greece, there are a bunch of stylish and excellent-value hotels with all-inclusive packages. The key options of a conventional summer season vacation are all there: watersports, spas, infinity swimming pools and non-public seashores, not to point out good-quality (and diversified) delicacies, from Greek to Italian, plus trendy environs and the bluest of views from rooms.

Our consultants spherical up the very best all-inclusive hotels in Greece, from adults-only properties excellent for honeymooners, to family-friendly resorts, in places together with Crete, Corfu, Rhodes and Kos.



CORFU

1. Aeolos Beach Hotel

While the resort is giant it’s much more charming than the common all-inclusive, mimicking a conventional Corfiot village. Splash across the two swimming pools, relax within the spa and sauna (every visitor is entitled to a free 15-minute taster therapeutic massage), or get pleasure from a alternative of tennis, seaside volleyball, water polo and aqua aerobics. Nightly leisure for adults and kids options nice high quality music and native dance. Beyond the buffets are seven-course non-public eating, La Spiaggia Italian restaurant, and à la carte Paralia restaurant, serving well-presented pan-European fare.

