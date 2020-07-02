Best AirPods deals July 2020

Apple’s AirPods are one of the most popular headphones on the market. They’re compact, simple to pair together with your devices, and so they offer reliable connectivity, which could sometimes be described as a problem with truly wireless earphones. So there’s an opportunity that you might be looking for a deal on them.

Surprisingly, they’re no stranger to the casual price cut — even the more expensive AirPods Pro offering noise cancellation and better sound compared to standard second-generation model is often around $20 off its usual price.

We’ll run through all three of the current models below, like the second-generation AirPods, the higher priced second-generation AirPods that include a radio charging case, and finally, the AirPods Pro.

You can currently find the best price on Apple’s most affordable AirPods at a few retailers, like Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Target, and Walmart. Normally $159, they’re $139. For context, we haven’t seen them fall in price below $129, and this isn’t the worst time and energy to invest.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

An choice of retailers is providing a $30 discount on Apple’s AirPods that include a Qi-ready wireless charging case. You’ll need certainly to provide your personal wireless charging pad to take advantage of this model’s key feature (if you don’t have any use for this, just have the more affordable option above), but even the most effective ones are fairly cheap. These normally cost $199, but you can score them for $169 at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Apple’s high-end truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are frequently designed for less than their $249 retail price. At a few retailers, that price drop is $15, but right now, you will find them for a little more than $20 off at Google Shopping. Historical pricing data indicates that there hasn’t been much fluctuation in cost for this model, though it’s possible that we’ll see perhaps still another $10 off at some point in 2010.

Compared to the choices above, the AirPods Pro have better sound quality, noise cancellation, and coming at some point is Apple’s new spatial audio feature. We think they’re the best wireless earbuds that iPhone owners should buy.