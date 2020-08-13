Beslan School Siege Fast Facts

The siege ended on September 3, 2004, with more than 330 eliminated, consisting of 186 kids, and more than 700 individuals injured.

Some reports recommend 31 of 32 captive takers were eliminated. Two of the militants supposedly were ladies.

The siege occurred on the very first day of classes in Beslan.

The captive takers supposedly used suicide belts, and bombs were strapped to the basketball objectives in the gym.

Timeline

September 1, 2004

Armed Chechen rebels take around 1,200 kids and grownups captive at a school in Beslan.

– 4: 40 p.m. – 12 kids and one adult escape after concealing in a boiler space.

September 2, 2004

– cancels a journey to Turkey and makes a public declaration about the school seizure.

– 4: 45 p.m. – Approximately 26 captives are launched.

