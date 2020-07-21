Besile Air Fryer 3.7 Quart,1500-Watts Stainless Steel Hot Air Fryer Mini, LED Digital Knob Controls,8 Preset Cook Modes,Nonstick Basket Free Cookbook



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 01:34:00 UTC – Details)



Besile 3.7 quart stainless steel mini air fryer can bring you a brand new life experience. Foods that are low in oil and low in fat will make your diet healthier. The Besile air fryer uses hot air circulation heating technology to cook food, so there will be no unpleasant smell of oil smoke in your house. You can use it to bake, roast and grill more dishes. This air fryer is perfect for busy families and those who pursue a healthy life.Besile 3.7 QT air fryer provide one year free warranty service.Contains the product manual, the attached recipe is an electronic version, you can contact us through the mailbox at the end of the manual and get the E-cookbook

Enjoy the following features:

Advanced Rapid Air Technology

LED Display Knob controls

Detachable non-stick cooking pot

Adjustable Timer and Temperature

8 Presets

75 best healthy recipes

Specification:

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Voltage: 120V~60Hz

Capacity: 3.7quart /3.5L

Temperature Range: 175-400℉

Timer: 60Mins

Product Size：11.1*13.9*12.9 inch

Basket Size： 9.4*8.9*4.6 inch

Healthier food: Besile hot air fryer use 360° hot air circulation technology to cook food. Almost no preheating is required, which shortens the cooking time. Compared with the traditional frying method, using an air fryer can reduce up to 85% of the fat in the food, and the food tastes crisper and more delicious. Sharing healthy and delicious food with your family, friends or neighbors is a good choice. Air fryer is also an ideal gift, it can completely replace deep fryer and convection oven.

Simpler operation: LED digital display knob controls, temperature and time are clearly visible. 8 types of one-touch preset buttons: beef, poultry, shrimp, fish, pizza, French fries, cakes and vegetables. You can start cooking with one touch, making cooking easier. At the same time, you will get an E-cookbook (concerning 75 kinds of selected healthy recipes for you) for free to help you make more food.

Suitable Capacity:The of Besile 3.7quart is very suitable for 2-3 people.mini body doesn’t take up too much space in kitchen. Suitable for small kitchens, apartments, student apartments, companies, etc. Product size: 11.1 * 13.9 * 12.9 inch, basket size: 9.4 * 8.9 * 4.6 inch.

Easy to clean: The Besile hot air fryer has a removable non-stick mesh basket and stainless steel body. The mesh basket supports dishwasher cleaning （clean the basket with non-abrasive sponge！！）. The stainless steel body can be cleaned easily by simply scrubbing with a damp cloth. You can clean it quickly and easily. It is the first choice for busy families. Isn’t such an air fryer what you want?

Safer kitchen cooker: The removable non-stick mesh basket does not contain PFOA and BPA. Besile air fryer has an automatic shut-off function to prevent overcooking and overheating. even your children can learn to use it. By purchasing our products, you will get a one-year free warranty and lifetime support from the customer support team.