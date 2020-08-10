Bertrand Baguette wins in “tough” situation

Baguette and his colleague in the #17 Real Racing Honda NSX-GT, Koudai Tsukakoshi, took a comfy win in the 2nd round of the 2020 season at Fuji Speedway on Sunday after a vital error from ARTA Honda competitor Tomoki Nojiri.

Read the race report:

It significant Baguette’s very first success in SUPER GT considering that the 2017 Suzuka 1000 km, in addition to the group’s very first victory considering that the 2018 Okayama season-opener.

After missing out on June’s pre-season test at Fuji due to take a trip constraints, Baguette acquired a last-minute reprieve from Japan’s migration authorities to be present for the season-opener last month; under existing guidelines he might not leave once again and acquire re-entry.

It suggests the 34- year-old deals with the possibility of needing to remain in Japan up until either completion of the season in November, unless the guidelines concerning travel modification.

“It was really difficult for me to get back to Japan, and it’s still tough for me now because I have a wife and a little boy in Belgium that I don’t see anymore except online, and I don’t know when I can see them again,” Baguette informedMotorsport com.

“The very first race was difficult too; we had a terrific cars and truck however we needed to retire, and it provided me a great deal of inspiration to win today.

“It’s super-tough to be stuck in Japan and unable to see my household however it’s my task, I need to be …