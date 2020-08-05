Bertie County storm survivor recounts tornado

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT)- 9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada presents us to a male who hurried to assist next-door neighbors, who resemble household throughout that tornado that struck early Tuesday early morning.

“I though everyone was dead, until we started searching and found everybody,” states Uncle Mike.

He’s called “Uncle Mike” and early Tuesday, winds blasted through his window on Morning Road, shattering glass and tossing particles. Uncle Mike didn’t conceal, he ran, to assist his next-door neighbors.

“I seen my next door neighbor walking down the path and he was running and shining his flashlight,” discussed Uncle Mike.

He discovered his cousin was missing out on.

“She got thrown to the next trailer,” states Uncle Mike.

One search, then another, Uncle Mike combated the components. Uncle Mike kept browsing as First responders chose their method into the park.

“I thank the Lord for everybody and I told him to thank you for letting me live and for letting me find people that were thrown in ditches and all that, and in the field,” revealed Uncle Mike.