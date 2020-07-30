Bernie Sanders tells Trump ‘we’re not delaying the election,’ ‘your disastrous presidency will end’

The Vermont senator reacted that it’s not going to take place.

“No, Mr. President. We’re not delaying the election,” Sanders reacted. “The American people are sick and tired of your authoritarianism, your lies, your racism. On November 3, 2020 democracy will prevail and your disastrous presidency will end. Bye-bye.”

The president has actually long pressed back versus mail-in ballot in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he declared in a tweet that “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history.”

And last weekend he charged on Twitter that “The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it.”

TRUMP RECOMMENDS DELAYING THE ELECTION

Trump’s tweet drew speedy reaction as Democrats have in the previous anticipated the president would attempt to postpone the election to extend his time in workplace. Some Republicans called the declare a “conspiracy theory.”

Trump has no authority to postpone a basic election. The Constitution offers Congress the power to set the date for elections.

“Mark my words, I believe he is going to attempt to settle back the election in some way, create some reasoning why it can’t be held,” stated previous Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate, in April.

The Trump War Room tweeted an op-ed from The Hill entitled, “Joe Biden fuels election conspiracy theory while the media keeps quiet.”

“That appeared today when the supreme conspiracy theory was stated by the presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, who cautioned that he was specific Trump prepares to postpone the election this fall. It is a conspiracy theory entirely without accurate or constitutional assistance,” the post read.

The latest popular opinion ballot in the Biden-Trump race programs the presumptive Democratic candidate leading in nationwide studies in addition to in the majority of the vital basic election battlefield states.

SWIFT REACTION AS TRUMP RECOMMENDS DELAYING ELECTION

A senior administration authorities informed Fox News that “the president is just raising a concern, whereas Democrats are proposing a totally brand-new system (of enormous mail-in ballot) that will lead to massive hold-ups in the election results.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated in a local TV interview in his house state of Kentucky that the 2020 election date “is set in stone.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser added to this report.