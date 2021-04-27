Bernie Madoff's untold story: Author or 'Madoff Talks' outlines how he didn't act alone
Bernie Madoff's untold story: Author or 'Madoff Talks' outlines how he didn't act alone

Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro spoke to Jim Campbell, “Madoff Talks: Uncovering the Untold Story Behind the Most Notorious Ponzi Scheme in History” author, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his new book and his inside look at Bernie Madoff.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR