Bernie Madoff fails in bid for compassionate release from prison | Business

A federal choose on Thursday rejected Bernie Madoff’s request to be launched early from prison as a result of he was dying of kidney failure, saying the swindler has by no means absolutely accepted duty for his large, decades-long Ponzi scheme.

Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who referred to as Madoff’s crimes “extraordinarily evil” when imposing a 150-year sentence in June 2009, wrote that whereas Madoff’s failing well being was “most unfortunate”, compassionate release was unwarranted.

“When I sentenced Mr Madoff in 2009, it was fully my intent that he live out the rest of his life in prison,” Chin wrote. “Nothing has happened in the 11 years since to change my thinking.”

The choose referred to as Madoff’s fraud “one of the egregious financial crimes of our time”.

Madoff’s lawyer, Brandon Sample, expressed disappointment that Chin discovered Madoff “beyond redemption” and mentioned his consumer’s final hope was for President Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

Sample has mentioned Madoff, 82, used a wheelchair and had lower than 18 months to reside. The US authorities opposed early release.

Prosecutors mentioned Madoff used his agency, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, to swindle hundreds of people, charities, pension funds and hedge funds, together with many with ties to the Jewish neighborhood.

A court-appointed trustee estimated Madoff’s clients misplaced $17.5bn, of which $14.3bn has been recovered.

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after admitting his fraud to his sons, and pleaded responsible to 11 felony counts.

About 500 of the 520 victims who wrote to Chin opposed early release, and the choose mentioned Madoff has appeared in public feedback accountable them.

“Mr Madoff was never truly remorseful, and … was only sorry that his life as he knew it was collapsing around him,” Chin wrote.

Madoff sought release underneath the First Step Act, a 2018 legislation affording early freedom to some older prisoners, usually for well being causes.