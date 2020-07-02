Bernie Ecclestone becomes a father at 89

The child boy was born on Wednesday and is known as Ace, a spokesperson for Ecclestone confirmed to CNN.

The new arrival would be the billionaire’s first son, and his first little one with Flosi, becoming a member of daughters Tamara, Petra and Deborah from Ecclestone’s earlier marriages.

Ecclestone and Flosi had been married in 2012, and in 2016 Flosi’s mom was kidnapped for ransom in Brazil. Aparecida Schunck Flosi Palmeira was launched a week after being kidnapped.

Ecclestone ran Formula One for 40 years earlier than he was ousted in 2017.

He is credited with overseeing the game’s transformation from an amateurish operation within the 1970s to the $eight billion enterprise formally acquired by new US proprietor Liberty Media in 2017. Ecclestone stays an influential determine within the sport and brought about controversy in late June for his feedback on racism. Lewis Hamilton, six-time world champion and the primary and solely Black driver to compete in F1, has known as out F1’s “biggest stars” for “staying silent … in the midst of injustice,” and arrange the Hamilton Commission to extend range in motorsport. Ecclestone praised Hamilton for his initiative however advised CNN he doesn’t assume it can have a tangible affect on F1. “In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are,” he added. CNN challenged Ecclestone over the assertion and he was unable to offer any concrete proof for the baseless declare past saying that he had “noticed” it through the years. Ecclestone joins an illustrious listing of celebrities who’ve fathered youngsters later in life. Charlie Chaplin was 73 when he and spouse Oona O’Neil welcomed their son Christopher into the world, whereas media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when he had his daughter Chloe together with his then-wife, Wendi Deng, in 2003. Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro was 68 when he and Grace Hightower had their daughter Helen Grace, and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when son Cooper was born to then-wife Kimberley Conrad.

CNN’s Aleks Klosok, Amanda Davies and George Ramsay contributed to this report.

