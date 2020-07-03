Bernie Ecclestone, 89, holds newborn baby Ace with his 44-year-old third wife Fabiana Flosi

He is only setting out on the highway of life. But baby Ace, the son of 89-year-old Bernie Ecclestone, is actually in safe hands.

The billionaire former Formula 1 boss and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, on Friday told of their joy as they proudly showed off their newborn for the very first time.

‘It’s only his second day in the world so he’s perhaps not doing quite definitely at the moment but he’s in great form,’ Mr Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.

Alexander Charles Ecclestone, or Ace for short, was born on Wednesday near Bern, Switzerland, where they’re spending lockdown at their home

Miss Flosi gave birth to 7lb 1oz Alexander Charles Ecclestone – or Ace for short – on Wednesday near Bern, Switzerland, where they are spending lockdown at their home.

She said on Friday: ‘I’m happy, it could not need gone better. We are thrilled as a family.’

Mr Ecclestone is already used to having a baby around as he’s three daughters from his previous marriages, and five grandchildren.

His eldest, Deborah, 65, was created to first wife Ivy Bamford. He has two other daughters, socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.

This time round, though, Mr Ecclestone, who’ll celebrate his 90th birthday in October, hopes it could be an easier experience.

He said: ‘It’s all excellent, I am happy. It’s different now, I’m more relaxed and my work just isn’t so pressured so I can spend more time with him.’

Miss Flosi wore an Ace of Hearts necklace as she cradled baby Ace, who was born at 7lb 1oz after an ‘easy’ 25 minute birth

He added: ‘I just hope I live long enough to see as much of our baby as I can.’

Asked if however be changing nappies, Mr Ecclestone said: ‘I doubt it. I am going to do what’s asked.’

He married marketing director Miss Flosi in 2012, three years after he divorced Croatian model Miss Radic.

She told early in the day this week how Ace’s birth have been ‘easy’, saying: ‘The birth was over after 25 minutes. Thank God!’

When Mr Ecclestone confirmed earlier in 2010 that that he was to become a father again at 89, he said. ‘I don’t see there is any difference between being 89 and 29. You ‘ve got the same dilemmas, I suppose.’

Petra Ecclestone had her first son or daughter with fiancé Sam Palmer, 37 in March.

She already has Lavinia, seven, and five-year-old twins James and Andrew with ex-husband James Stunt.

Her sister Tamara has daughter Sophia, six, with art mogul Jay Rutland.