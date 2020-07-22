Bernice King: ‘My hope lies in a new generation’

Bernice King has stated her expect ending racial inequality lie in a “new generation of young people”.

Speaking to 5 Live speaker Colin Murray the American minister and the youngest kid of Martin Luther King Jr likewise commemorated civil liberties activists C.T. Vivian and John Lewis stating “We don’t give up, and we look at the light of people like John Lewis and C.T. Vivian – they became the hope.”

She likewise mentioned her worry that “a very important moment” might be “missed”.

She stated: “If we do not take this minute in time to take a look at all the various presents that exist with individuals and organisations and determine how to really link, team up and co-ordinate our efforts we’re going to miss out on a extremely essential minute”.

To listen to the entire of Colin Murray’s interview with Dr Bernice King click on this link.