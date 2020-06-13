Bernd Leno: Arsenal players are idols and role models for equality | Football News





Bernd Leno says every one at Arsenal must pull together as role models

Bernd Leno has urged Arsenal’s players showing support for all races and creeds as role models for equality and inclusion.

Athletes around the globe, including Premier League footballers, have joined inside support of protests triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in US law enforcement custody in the past few months.

German goalkeeper Leno was one of the Arsenal players who got a knees and used Black Lives Matter Tshirts before the pleasant against Brentford earlier recently.

Leno told Sky Sports News: “We since players possess so many people searching for to all of us as idols.

“We have to display, as Arsenal, that we you; it doesn’t matter if an individual are dark-colored or whitened, or what their religion will be.

“It is unfortunate in 2020 we are still talking about these things, nevertheless this is the actuality and we must keep driving on this.

“It doesn’t matter if you are black or white, we have to respect each other and everybody should have the same chances in life.”

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s return to Premier League activity on Wednesday against Manchester City, Leno said: “Everyone is getting even more excited [about the season beginning].

“I’m looking forward and probably every person in the world searching for forward of which Premier League football is certainly going back a minimum of to something similar to normal.

“Everything will probably be new in the beginning with the match-day protocols. But it was a similar with coaching and you receive used to that. And all of us are glad we could do whatever we love and play soccer again.

“I’m sure that everything will go in a good way and that everything will go smoothly like in Germany. We as players have a good feeling that everything is safe.”

Arsenal can proceed sixth and close typically the gap to be able to fourth-placed Chelsea to 5 points when they beat City in what is really a game available on the remaining portion of the pack, and Leno will be confident inspite of the threat regarding losing house advantage without having fans inside the Emirates.

“We are prepared for the situation without the fans, we have worked during the break on our mindset and our leadership,” this individual said.

“We could surprise City because no person has the tempo. I’m certain we can possess a good start. Mikel (Arteta) is aware every participant and this individual knows typically the manager a lot better than anyone.

“I think Mikel will have a good game-plan and at this level we think we are a very good team.”