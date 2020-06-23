Bernd Leno: Arsenal goalkeeper ruled out for up to six weeks | Football News







Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been ruled out for up to six weeks with the moderate ligament strain he sustained against Brighton.

Defender Pablo Mari has been ruled out the rest of the campaign, and will reunite in several months, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Granit Xhaka have returned to full training.

So’ton vs Arsenal Live on

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli sustained a knock throughout training on Sunday and is ruled out for Thursday’s match against Southampton.

During Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton, Leno was stretchered off with a knee injury before half-time at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton forward Neal Maupay went up for an aerial challenge with the German goalkeeper and forced Leno onto the floor. Leno then reacted angrily towards Maupay as he left the field with the help of Arsenal’s medical team.

Mari, meanwhile, has been seeing a professional after that he suffered a severe ankle injury which saw him forced off 24 minutes into Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, in the opening fixture of the Premier League restart.

More to follow…