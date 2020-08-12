Bernardo Silva: Manchester City star targets Champions League glory in home city | Football News





Bernardo Silva states Man City have a terrific opportunity of winning the Champions League this year

Bernardo Silva has additional inspiration to win the Champions League with it being objected to on home grass.

Manchester City face Lyon in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Bernardo’s home city of Lisbon, where the semi-finals and last will likewise happen.

Having lost their Premier League crown to Liverpool, City are desperate to break their duck in Europe’s elite competitors.

Midfielder Bernardo stated: “The Champions League is the only competitors we still have not won at this club. Most of our gamers have not won it yet, including me.

“Of course, winning this competitors has actually constantly been a target for the gamers and the club.